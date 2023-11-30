19-year-old Fowlerville man dies in weekend crash

COHOCTAH TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Fowlerville died on Saturday in a late-night car crash.

On Nov. 25 at around 11:45 p.m., Michigan State Polie Troopers were sent to the area of Chase Lake Rd near Handy Rd in Cohocta Twp after receiving a crash notice from a car.

Troopers discovered an overturned 2010 Dodge Challenger in a nearby ditch. The truck had three passengers. The 18-year-old driver and a 65-year-old man from Howell were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The third passenger, a 19-year-old man from Fowlerville, died at the scene of the crash.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

