Advertise With Us

19-year-old Fowlerville man dies in weekend crash

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COHOCTAH TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Fowlerville died on Saturday in a late-night car crash.

On Nov. 25 at around 11:45 p.m., Michigan State Polie Troopers were sent to the area of Chase Lake Rd near Handy Rd in Cohocta Twp after receiving a crash notice from a car.

Troopers discovered an overturned 2010 Dodge Challenger in a nearby ditch. The truck had three passengers. The 18-year-old driver and a 65-year-old man from Howell were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The third passenger, a 19-year-old man from Fowlerville, died at the scene of the crash.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather...
News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
Waverly and Holmes crash
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly
Burning Wood in a Fireplace to Heat House
Is you home ready for winter?
Salvation Army Beginnings Childcare closes due to low staff.
Salvation Army childcare closes unexpectedly ahead of the holidays