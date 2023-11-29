Waverly High School students evacuate after potential gas leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly High School temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning after a potential gas leak.

According to Superintendent Kelly Blake, the high school students were evacuated to Waverly Middle School “out of an abundance of caution” as Consumers Energy conduct a thorough check.

“We will keep you updated regarding this situation,” wrote Blake.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.