Waverly High School students evacuate after potential gas leak

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Waverly High School temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning after a potential gas leak.

According to Superintendent Kelly Blake, the high school students were evacuated to Waverly Middle School “out of an abundance of caution” as Consumers Energy conduct a thorough check.

“We will keep you updated regarding this situation,” wrote Blake.

