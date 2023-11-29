Advertise With Us

Tom Izzo, Alan Haller, and Mark Dantonio react to Jonathan Smith being hired

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jonathan Smith was introduced as the new head coach on Tuesday afternoon. All of Michigan State’s head coaches were in attendance. Athletic Director Alan Haller broke down the process of the hire. Head basketball coach Tom Izzo revealed he had dinner with Smith and former head coach Mark Dantonio talked about the hire as well.

Smith was hired as the 26th head football coach at Michigan State.

