Advertise With Us

Suspected serial killer victim identified after 49 years

A homicide victim discovered nearly 50 years ago in California, has been identified as a teen from Cedar Rapids. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, California (KCRG/Gray News) - A John Doe homicide victim who was discovered 49 years ago has finally been identified.

On Sept. 14, 1974, a deceased teenage male was located by two people off-roading near Laguna Hills, California, according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities at the time determined he had died three to five days prior to when he was found and his death was initially ruled as accidental, due to alcohol and diazepam in his system.

Officials were unable to establish his identity.

Then, in 1980, Orange County homicide investigators noted that there were other young male deaths in 1978 with similar causes of death in that same area, and the deaths were classified as homicides.

Randy Steven Kraft, later known as the “Scorecard Killer,” was connected to the homicides after he was arrested in 1983 for murder after a highway patrol officer conducted a traffic stop and located a deceased male victim in the front passenger seat of Kraft’s car.

In the trunk of Kraft’s vehicle was a coded list believed to be upwards of 67 victims. John Doe was believed to be an early victim of his.

Then, in November 2022, Orange County investigators submitted tissue samples for John Doe to a private forensic biotechnology company to develop a DNA profile. In October 2023, investigators identified the possible grandparents of John Doe.

After obtaining a DNA sample from a woman believed to be his mother, investigators were able to positively identify John Doe as Michael Ray Schlicht of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says that family members have been notified and are in the process of having a headstone installed to mark his final resting place.

Kraft was eventually convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to death. He is currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison.

Investigators are continuing to work on Schlicht’s case. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or crimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather...
News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
Michigan State University held public listening sessions in East Lansing and statewide toto...
MSU Extension holds listening session in East Lansing
Several students were injured after a crash in Jackson County Tuesday morning involving a...
Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County
One person is injured after a crash in Hillsdale County Monday morning.
1 injured after crash in Hillsdale County
The 54-A District Court launched its new e-filing system.
54A District Court launches e-filing system