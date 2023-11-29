Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Three students were injured after a crash in Jackson County Tuesday morning involving a school bus and a car.

Officials responded to the crash at the intersection of Kibby Road and Reynolds Road on Nov. 28. Officials said the car was unable to stop and crashed into the school bus.

According to authorities, three students received minor injuries. Two of those students were sent to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital.

Officials said a second bus went to the scene to take the students to school.

