South Lansing Library branch shuts down after homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Homicide deaths are on the rise in the city of Lansing, with four shootings resulting in five deaths in the last ten days.

A 30-year-old male was shot near the intersection of Cedar and Holmes on Monday night. He then entered a nearby Capital Area public library branch. Head librarian Melissa Cole wasn’t present during the incident but says her staff stepped in to help.

“He came in, he said that he was shot, he needed help and my staff jumped in. We had a security guard who assisted as well and did CPR.”

The man was later transported to a local hospital where he died. The Lansing Police Department was unable to provide additional information on the homicide. However, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. The South Lansing branch decided to remain closed on Tuesday, giving the community and library staff time to grieve and determine next steps.

“Everybody’s very sad, its trouble, it’s disturbing, it’s traumatizing. I mean the library is traditionally a safe space and so we’re all kind of grappling with that right now.”

Cole says she hopes this was a rare occurrence and believes the library is still a safe place for the community. The branch will reopen Wednesday morning and continue normal operations.

“The safety of our patrons and our safe remain a priority and we will continue to serve our community the best we can.”

News 10 reached out to Mayor Andy Schor’s office for comment but did not hear back. Mayor Schor previously established a gun violence task force to tackle the issue of gun violence in the capital city.

