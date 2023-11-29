Advertise With Us

Some Consumers Energy customers in Jackson County to experience temporary power outage

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some Consumers energy customers will experience a temporary power outage on Sunday as crews conduct repairs.

According to the utility company, the power will be out for some customers between midnight and 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. ITC Michigan will be removing an electric line to have Consumers Energy crews work to power a temporary mobile substation and upgrade a permanent substation in the area.

The outage is needed to ensure the safety and reliability of crews and the surrounding area while the mobile substation comes online.

“We often schedule outages like this overnight since most people are sleeping, and it’s less disruptive to daily activities and hours that most businesses are open,” said Consumers Energy.

See the map of the affected area in the image below:

(Consumers Energy)

