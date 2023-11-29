Salvation Army childcare closes unexpectedly ahead of the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A salvation Army childcare center closed its doors ahead of the holidays and now families are feeling the pressure. There are shortages of childcare centers across the nation because there aren’t enough workers to staff them.

“It was very jarring. It was all of a sudden and boom. You gotta take your kid from this perfect situation,” said Justin Galer. Beginnings Childcare, the place where Justin Galer felt was perfect for his 4-year-old son. Now its doors are closed with only a day’s notice.

“Trying to find new childcare in four days is really difficult to do, let alone trying to find one as good as the one we already had,” said Galer. Galer’s son started at beginnings at just 6 months old. Now his son stays home with his mother who is on bed rest.

“We were so lucky and blessed, so blessed to be able to get into beginnings and have them help us,” said Galer. “To have something so good that has helped so much be ripped away from you. It really stinks.”

Michelle Johnson is a Captain with the Salvation Army. She says it’s unfortunate that they had to close the childcare before the holidays.

“I received information that two staff were leaving for other opportunities,” said Michelle Johnson. “The following day received notification that another staff was leaving for opportunities and then on the 20th, two other staff are leaving.”

Leaving one staff member left to handle nearly 15 kids. The childcare center is the last one in Michigan partnering with head start. “My son was not only learning to find ways to control his hyperactive, but he was also learning basic skills getting ready for kindergarten,” said Galer.

According to the Michigan League for Public Policy, children between the ages of 0 and 5, are most affected by the lack of childcare.

Nolana Nobles is the Director of Early Childhood Programs at Head Start.

“Since the pandemic pre-pandemic, the sector of early childhood, in terms of workforce development has been diminishing,” said Nolana Nobles.

The Salvation Army says it’s been difficult finding staff to work at the childcare. They will continue to offer other services such as afterschool care. Nobles hopes the childcare center reopens under a different contract. A hope that Galer has as well.

“Please reopen Salvation Army. Please, please understand that what you are doing is detrimental to the people that it affects, the families that are affected,” said Galer. “We love this place and your employees that you have are amazing.”

The salvation army says they hope to reopen beginnings childcare next year with proper staffing. And that the childcare rooms will be ready for kids when they return.

If your family is in need of childcare, you can visit michiganpreschool.org to find a center near you.

Two weeks ago, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist announced the state surpassed its goal of opening 1,000 new childcare programs since May of 2022. That goal was met a year ahead of schedule.

