Repairs underway for stretch of Airport Road in Jackson

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Airport Road in Jackson will undergo construction after the Jackson County Department of Transportation received funding from the state.

The Department of Transportation will resurface Airport Road from I-94 north to County Farm Road. The project includes milling and resurfacing with two courses of asphalt, upgrades to sidewalk ramps to meet ADA standards, replacing curbs and painting new pavement markings.

“I am grateful for the allocation of $375,000 to the Jackson County Department of Transportation towards repairing Airport Road in Jackson — a main road within my district,” said State Senator Sue Shink (D-Northfield Township). “This funding will enhance the efficiency of transportation for residents, and it will contribute to the economic growth and development of our community. Investing in our state infrastructure is always wise, and I am committed to securing further funding for vital projects like this.”

The total project cost is $624,331. Michigan is giving $375,000 in funding, and the local road commission will cover $249,331.

