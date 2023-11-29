Pregnant and Battling a Brain Tumor

--- Tumors during pregnancy are rare, but when they happen, they add another level of urgency for both the expectant mother and her unborn baby. Now imagine being diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant with twins! In this complex scenario, Ivanhoe details how doctors took on this challenge.

Jeanette Davila says, “Right when I went into my second trimester, I started experiencing the headaches. And then as I got into my third trimester, it was so severe that it would make me cry.”

Jeanette headaches were not caused by her pregnancy, but the later surgery was definitely a risk to her unborn twins.

“I started noticing that I couldn’t see. When I woke up the next morning after realizing that I had lost vision in my left eye, I had no vision in my right eye.”

An MRI revealed a benign brain tumor.

Pablo Recinos, MD, says “A tumor that originated from the pituitary gland.”

Cleveland Clinic Neurosurgeon Pablo Recinos says the tumor was in the center of her brain, had bled, and was growing.

“Her tumor had expanded to the size of, perhaps, like, a small tangerine. And more importantly, it was pushing on the nerves that controlled her vision.” Explains Doctor Recinos.

Worried Jeanette’s vision loss could become permanent, Doctor Recinos’ team could not delay surgery.

Doctor Recinos says, “There was a major risk to her vision.”

At 36 weeks into her pregnancy, they operated. Using a small camera, Doctor Recinos used an endoscope, inserted through the nostrils, to remove the tumor.

“The high-risk obstetrics team, which was composed of a doctor, nurses, and techs that were monitoring the babies continuously through the procedure.” Says Doctor Recinos.

Jeanette’s vision immediately improved and one week after surgery, Jeanette gave birth, via c-section, to Juliette and Noah. And today, all three are home and healthy.

Jeanette Davila says, “Just never lose hope. Never lose your faith. Just stay strong.”

Good advice for all of us!

Jeanette, like other patients with pituitary tumors, will need to have yearly MRI’s throughout her life to make sure it does not return.

