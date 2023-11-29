Advertise With Us

No Patrick Kane on the Ice for the Red Wings Just Yet

Image License
Cropped Photo: Lisa Gansky CC BY-SA 2.0 / License Info
Image License
Cropped Photo: Lisa Gansky CC BY-SA 2.0 / License Info(WEAU)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick Kane is not about to make a debut in a game for the Detroit Red Wings. The nine time all pro was signed to a contract through the end of this season on Tuesday by the team. He will be paid $2 million. Kane is skating with the team but he is still rehabbing from an off season hip injury. Kane does not expect to play in a game until December 7th at the absolute earliest.

