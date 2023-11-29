No Patrick Kane on the Ice for the Red Wings Just Yet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick Kane is not about to make a debut in a game for the Detroit Red Wings. The nine time all pro was signed to a contract through the end of this season on Tuesday by the team. He will be paid $2 million. Kane is skating with the team but he is still rehabbing from an off season hip injury. Kane does not expect to play in a game until December 7th at the absolute earliest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.