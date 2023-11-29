Advertise With Us

MSU Extension holds listening session in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) held public listening sessions in East Lansing and statewide toto get ideas and feedback on improving the university’s Extension.

Staff, partners and members of the public gathered at the Hannah Community Center on Wednesday to give feedback on the university’s community outreach arm.

The communications manager for MSU Extension said the focus of the sessions was working to bring the best to the community.

“It is so critical to us, and it’s really a part of our mission to hear from the public, to hear from everyone that we serve and even the folks we don’t serve to see how we can be more relevant and active in their lives and again how we can improve and continue to be responsive to Michiganders and build healthier and happier lives,” said Becky McKendry.

The next listening session will be held on Dec. 11 in Marquette.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather...
News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
Michigan State University held public listening sessions in East Lansing and statewide toto...
MSU Extension holds listening session in East Lansing
One person is injured after a crash in Hillsdale County Monday morning.
1 injured after crash in Hillsdale County
The 54-A District Court launched its new e-filing system.
54A District Court launches e-filing system