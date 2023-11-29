MSU Extension holds listening session in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) held public listening sessions in East Lansing and statewide toto get ideas and feedback on improving the university’s Extension.

Staff, partners and members of the public gathered at the Hannah Community Center on Wednesday to give feedback on the university’s community outreach arm.

The communications manager for MSU Extension said the focus of the sessions was working to bring the best to the community.

“It is so critical to us, and it’s really a part of our mission to hear from the public, to hear from everyone that we serve and even the folks we don’t serve to see how we can be more relevant and active in their lives and again how we can improve and continue to be responsive to Michiganders and build healthier and happier lives,” said Becky McKendry.

The next listening session will be held on Dec. 11 in Marquette.

