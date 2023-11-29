More Spartans Hit the Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least two more Michigan State football players announced plans Wednesday to hit the transfer portal. Punter Michael O’Shaughnessy and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon say they are leaving the Spartans’ program. The portal is open now for grad students and it opens Monday for under graduates. Since Monday, 13 current MSU players have announced for the portal.

