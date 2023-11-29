Advertise With Us

More Spartans Hit the Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least two more Michigan State football players announced plans Wednesday to hit the transfer portal. Punter Michael O’Shaughnessy and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon say they are leaving the Spartans’ program. The portal is open now for grad students and it opens Monday for under graduates. Since Monday, 13 current MSU players have announced for the portal.

