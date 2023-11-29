Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: What Michiganders are buying this holiday season

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Ayalla Ruvio with MSU’s Broad College of Business. She explains what consumers are buying this year compared to last years
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How much more shopping do you have to get done for the holidays?

We just passed Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, which are all massive days for retailers.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Ayalla Ruvio with MSU’s Broad College of Business. She explains what consumers are buying this year compared to last years in the player above.

