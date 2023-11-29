Michigan State takes down Georgia Southern as Jonathan Smith gets ovation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State was expected to win in blowout fashion, and the Spartans did, taking down Georgia Southern 86-55. New football head coach Jonathan Smith was introduced to the Breslin Center at the under-eight minute mark of the first half. Smith spoke for a quick second about how excited he was to get started.

Jaden Akins led the way for Michigan State in points with 14. The junior went six for ten from the field and grabbed six rebounds as well. Tyson Walker still wasn’t back to 100% from the injury he had against Arizona. Walker still contributed 13 points with an assist and three rebounds.

A.J. Hoggard didn’t start tonight for the Spartans; instead, it was Tre Holloman. The sophomore guard racked up 10 assists and seven points on the night. Malik Hall finished just a board shy of a double-double and had 11 points for the Spartans.

Michigan State kicks off conference play next Tuesday as they welcome Wisconsin to the Breslin Center.

