Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson

Missing Jackson teen Wixom
Missing Jackson teen Wixom(michigan state police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Adriana Wixom? If so, call 911.

Wixom is an endangered 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27 at 2:15 p.m.

She was spotted leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

She is 5′5″, 190 pounds, with long red and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, green crocs and a black backpack. She also wears glasses.

If you see her contact 911 immediately.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52
Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing

Latest News

Jonathan Smith at his introductory press conference
Izzo, Dantonio, and Haller reactions to Jonathan Smith
WATCH: News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
Football helmet (generic)
University of Michigan research shows connection between concussions, teen suicide
This photo comes from April Vass and was taken on 11/22/23. A beautiful sunset from Breda, IA.
Whitmer signs clean energy bills into law