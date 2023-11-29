Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Have you seen Adriana Wixom? If so, call 911.

Wixom is an endangered 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27 at 2:15 p.m.

She was spotted leaving southbound from Northwest High School in Jackson.

She is 5′5″, 190 pounds, with long red and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, green crocs and a black backpack. She also wears glasses.

If you see her contact 911 immediately.

