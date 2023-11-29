Local law enforcement warning parents to check kids phones, following Apple’s latest software update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tweaking old features and introducing new ones, Apple just launched its annual operating system update for iPhones.

But this update comes with warnings from local law enforcement agencies. They say the new iOS 17 software makes it easy to accidently share personal information with others.

Cell phones make it easy to stay in touch with loved ones and access important information on demand.

“I play video games. I connect with my friends online. I usually chat with them in our group chat that we have,” said teenage cell phone user, Ana-Mai Vincent.

Her mom, Tammy Garner, said she makes sure she has access to her daughter’s phone. As a mother of four, Garner said she knows the passwords to her kids phones.

Garner said she frequently checks their settings and online activity. “There are just too many variables out there in the world that people who could harm your child, or even scam your child, or try to scam your family through your child.

Another cause for concern stems from one of the largest cell phone companies. Apple’s latest operating system offers an AirDrop feature called NameDrop allowing you to pick which information you want to share and who you want to share it with. A notification should pop up to accept or decline sharing.

“Apple has it where the phones have to be in close proximity, you know, almost touching one another to pass information,” said Christopher Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff.

Simpson said the department has received information that suggests the feature is automatically activated, by default, the minute you update your iPhone. He is warning parents to turn off the feature to protect their kids privacy.

“There’s a lot of kids that have phones. And we definitely don’t want a kid running into someone and sharing information that they didn’t mean to do and that information be used the wrong way.”

Tammy said “I would not want anybody’s phone to have access to my phone. I would not want anybody to have access to my children’s phones.”

To shut off the setting:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Tap AirDrop

Toggle Bringing Devices Together to OFF

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.