The list of 2023 Michigan State players that are entering the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State looks to have a big roster turnover, with a whole group of players planning to enter the transfer portal. Jonathan Smith was announced as the new head coach earlier in the week. The new trend is for there to be significant turnover when a new coach is hired, and this is the same case.

Katin Houser was the first of the three quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman started the last seven games of the season and threw for 1132 yards and six touchdowns.

Sam Leavitt was a big recruit brought to East Lansing by Mel Tucker. Leavitt started as the third-string QB but then got promoted to the backup after Noah Kim’s injury. The freshman was 15-23 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. This might be the biggest loss for the Spartans if Leavitt does choose to leave.

Tyrell Henry was the kick and punt returner on special teams as well as a key wide receiver. The sophomore from Roseville, MI, had 24 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Jaron Glover just completed his redshirt freshman season while playing in eight games and having 14 catches for 261 yards. The 6-1 and 205-pound wide receiver was rated a four-star prospect coming into MSU.

Noah Kim earned the starting role for the Spartans to start the season. He started in the first five games of the season until he injured himself and was never able to get back fully healthy. The redshirt junior threw for 1090 yards and was 91 for 160 on completions. Kim ended his season with six interceptions and six touchdowns.

Spencer Brown was the starting RT this season. The redshirt senior played his high school ball at Walled Lake Western. Brown has made 20+ starts in his career, and at 6′6 and 315 pounds, he is a big presence on the offensive line.

Christian Fitzpatrick was originally a transfer from Louisville and joined the team in May 2021. The redshirt junior played in all 12 games, making 18 catches for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Kevin Wigenton just completed his redshirt sophomore season and was able to break into the starting lineup on the offensive line.

Geno VanDeMark is a 6′5 320-pound offensive lineman who got started at right guard for Michigan State.

Ethan Boyd is a 6′7, 320-pound offensive lineman who has a brother who plays at Central Michigan. The redshirt sophomore mostly got snaps at tackle.

Darius Snow suffered a season-ending injury in 2022 in his first game of the season. Since then, he hasn’t been able to fully get back to the field. He’s the son of former MSU basketball player Eric Snow, and his uncle Percy Snow was a linebacker at MSU.

Any of these players could return to Michigan State. The transfer portal opens Dec. 4 for undergraduate players.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.