Lean Year for Michigan State in All Big Ten Selections

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State had no football players besides its punter make All Big Ten teams -- first, second or third team. The Spartans had several honorable mention selections and punter Ryan Eckley was named second team. As of mid day Wednesday 13 Spartans had declared for the transfer portal since the end of the season with last Friday’s 42-0 loss to Penn State.

