Advertise With Us

Lainsgburg takes down Haslett

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new head coach at Laingsburg, Tim Beebe. Beebe takes over for Daniel Morrill after a 25-and-one record a season ago. Beebe’s squad was hosting Hastlett tonight.

Laingsburg senior Zander Woodruff had a 29-point night and was a big contributor to the victory. For the Vikings, it was sophomore Charlie Dutcher who made some nice plays, including a long three-pointer.

Tim Beebe gets the first win of his tenure, and Lainsburg takes down Haslett 69 to 48.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
Missing Jackson teen Wixom
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
A woman died in a freak accident after a deer and a pickup truck collided.
Deer struck by pickup crashes through nearby SUV, killing driver, police say

Latest News

Michigan State players celebrate after defeating Nebraska in an NCAA college football game,...
The list of 2023 Michigan State players that are entering the transfer portal
Michigan State takes down Georgia Southern as Jonathan Smith gets ovation
Holt takes down Sexton in a 57-54 thriller
Jonathan Smith at his introductory press conference
Tom Izzo, Alan Haller, and Mark Dantonio react to Jonathan Smith being hired