Lainsgburg takes down Haslett

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new head coach at Laingsburg, Tim Beebe. Beebe takes over for Daniel Morrill after a 25-and-one record a season ago. Beebe’s squad was hosting Hastlett tonight.

Laingsburg senior Zander Woodruff had a 29-point night and was a big contributor to the victory. For the Vikings, it was sophomore Charlie Dutcher who made some nice plays, including a long three-pointer.

Tim Beebe gets the first win of his tenure, and Lainsburg takes down Haslett 69 to 48.

