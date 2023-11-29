Is you home ready for winter?

Advertise With Us

By Justin Kent
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow has started to fall across Mid Michigan and homeowners need to prepare their houses for the coming months.

Todd Desy the President of Lammers Heat and Air in Jackson said your H-Vac system should be your top priority.

Desy said, “Of course, in our climate, we go from extremes in the summer to more extremes in the winter, so your system is working almost twelve months a year.”

Desy said people should know what to look for so they can avoid larger issues with their furnace.

“Look for water leaks or drips. All the high-efficiency systems create condensation, those can plug up and cause problems so if you see any staining water around the furnace that is a telltale sign something is happening”, said Desy.

Andy Miller the Lammers Service Manager said you should make sure your house is also not letting any of that heat out so your system is working the best.

Miller said, “Make sure your windows are sealed. Make sure your doors are sealed. Whithin the furnace it is changing the filter. It is the easiest thing a homeowner can do and it is probably the best thing a homeowner can do for efficiency and reliability.

Miller said another thing people should keep in mind as we go through the winter is to keep the furnace vent free of snow and ice.

He said if the vent is blocked off the system will shut itself off.

