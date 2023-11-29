Advertise With Us

Idle Week End For Spartan Hockey

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Big Ten leading hockey team has this week end off. It’s the first of two bye weeks for the regular season. The Spartans tied and lost at Minnesota last week end to record a 10-4-2 season record. There are 18 regular season games remaining. The Spartans host Notre Dame December 8-9 for two games and then it’s off for the holidays until the GLI games at the end of the month in December.

