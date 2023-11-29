Advertise With Us

Holt takes down Sexton in a 57-54 thriller

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday night there was two new head coaches squaring off at Holt. Muhammad El-Amin was a former professional basketball player and returns to his alma matter as head coach. Deleon Dearing in his first game as the head coach of Sexton.

The returning sophomore in Keyshawn Sommerville was fantastic for Sexton. He sank a couple of big three pointers down the stretch. Carter Bishop played a big part for Holt as well from beyond the arc. Brandon Mercer had a couple of nice assists including one finding Mike Aimery for the score. Then in the fourth quarter the Rams went on a 11-0 run to take the lead and not give it up.

Holt goes on to win 57 to 54 to start the season with a win.

