HAP Caresource Provides Medicaid Programs

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Healthcare can be tricky but to help us navigate it all is Charles ‘Chip’ Tischer of the newly formed HAP Care Source.

HAP and CareSource, are two non profits that have come together to form Medicaid Managed Care Plans to help more of Michigan Medicaid users.

Mr. Tischer spoke upon their new holistic approach, their expanded role and Medicaid redetermination.

For more information, visit https://www.caresource.com/.

