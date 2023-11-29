Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Rain/Snow mix likely Friday
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems for us today across the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. Wind gusts near 30 MPH remain possible today, but the wind will be out of the southwest bringing warmer air our way. High temperatures today climb to the mid 40s. Tonight we are mostly cloudy with the chance of a few widely scattered rain or snow showers overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 30s.

First Alert: Our attention is focused on a storm system that will pass south of Michigan Friday into early Saturday. This storm looks to start with wet snow and then mix in some rain showers. The early snow may put down some slushy accumulations. We will go above freezing later in the day Friday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. This system will be watched carefully as some computer models are leaning towards more snow than rain. Pay attention to our updated forecasts later today. Friday night and early Saturday another weak system passes overhead with a light snow/rain mix.

Saturday afternoon should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 40º. More rain showers are expected Sunday into early Monday. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday should be near 40º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2023

  • Average High: 41º Average Low 27º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Students injured after crash involving school bus and car in Jackson County
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Waverly and Holmes crash
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Rain/Snow Move In Late Tonight
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Chilly Wednesday
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Chilly Tuesday
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
More Snow Today