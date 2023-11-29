First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems for us today across the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day. Wind gusts near 30 MPH remain possible today, but the wind will be out of the southwest bringing warmer air our way. High temperatures today climb to the mid 40s. Tonight we are mostly cloudy with the chance of a few widely scattered rain or snow showers overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 30s.

First Alert: Our attention is focused on a storm system that will pass south of Michigan Friday into early Saturday. This storm looks to start with wet snow and then mix in some rain showers. The early snow may put down some slushy accumulations. We will go above freezing later in the day Friday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. This system will be watched carefully as some computer models are leaning towards more snow than rain. Pay attention to our updated forecasts later today. Friday night and early Saturday another weak system passes overhead with a light snow/rain mix.

Saturday afternoon should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 40º. More rain showers are expected Sunday into early Monday. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday should be near 40º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 30, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1867

Jackson Record High: 63º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

