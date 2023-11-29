Find support and education through PAE
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “PAE” attention! Didn’t finish High School? Enroll with PAE and get a GED fast. They make it easy with in-person and on-line classes days, evenings, and even Saturday in Eaton, Clinton and Ingham counties.
Make 2024 your year to get it DONE! Pre-registration on-line www.pottervilleadulteducation.com or call 517-492-5539.
PAE is enrolling now!
