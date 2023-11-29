Advertise With Us

Find support and education through PAE

A GED is a great way to kickstart many careers. I can be achieved by anyone at anytime. Julie DeRose from PAE shows us how a GED can get you ahead!
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “PAE”  attention!  Didn’t finish High School?  Enroll with PAE and get a GED fast.  They make it easy with in-person and on-line classes  days, evenings, and even Saturday in Eaton, Clinton and Ingham counties.

Make 2024 your year to get it DONE!  Pre-registration on-line www.pottervilleadulteducation.com or call 517-492-5539. 

PAE is enrolling now!

