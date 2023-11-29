Eaton County Sheriff’s finding new ways to recruit members

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - “Anytime someone calls 911. Typically it’s going to be for police, fire or EMS,” said Josh Ivey. “They have to be able to call somebody to help them and that’s what we do.”

Eaton County Sergeant Josh Ivey says a full force is needed but they’re facing a shortage of workers due to low wages. As a result, Sheriff Thomas Reich is asking the Eaton County Board of Commissioners And Administration to increase wages and cover the cost of attending a police academy for prospective recruits.

“When I went to the commissioners almost 2 years ago, I wasn’t anticipating anybody leaving,” said Reich. “I’ve lost six officers, six deputies to other agencies because of more pay.”

He says Eaton County is the lowest paid agency in the region. According to the Eaton County website, the starting pay is about $44,000 and caps at nearly $60,000. With Ingham County law-enforcement capping at nearly $70,000.

They now have 9 positions to fill with at least two more expected to open due to retirement.

“We need to be competitive with other police agencies are paying right now we’re below the scale,” said Reich. “We need to be the same we need to be very competitive.”

Reich added the training process can be rigorous. It includes 17 weeks in the police academy and at least five months of field training. Although Sergeant Ivey says there’s not enough people applying for the force.

“I think there’s less interest in law-enforcement over the last decade or so,” said Ivey.

Ivey says there are other jobs without the dangers of law-enforcement and long hours and with higher pay. Making it difficult to recruit members. Although Reich says police departments are crucial.

“We need to maintain that for the safety of the community,” said Reich.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office hopes to fill the vacant positions by next year. It hopes to raise the wages as well during contract negotiations which expire in 2024.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.