Donate to Toys for Tots with Tommy’s Express

By Claudia Sella
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Studio 10 is so excited to continue our annual Make an Impact, Toys for Tots campaign.

Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need.

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children.

From November 13th through December 8th, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours.

Mike Herrema from Tommy’s Express, tells Studio 10 why he’s encouraging both his community and staff to give back this holiday season.

To make a toy donation, visit Tommy’s Express at 3715 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48917.

For more information, visit https://tommys-express.com/locations/mi124/

