Advertise With Us

Deer ate all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm

Only pre-cut trees at the farm this year
Peacock Road Tree Farm is out of trees after deer eat entire stock
Peacock Road Tree Farm is out of trees after deer eat entire stock(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the ax this year at Peacock Road Tree Farm.

People aren’t able to pick out and cut down their own tree this year but instead, people will have to pick from one that has already been cut.

“From here up the tree ain’t too bad but down here it’s ruined, they’ve killed it,” said Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, “The last three years the deer population has gotten so heavy, its eaten a lot of our trees.”

The DNR says it’s likely a combination of more deer and fewer hunters.

“Less hunters in the woods is definitely a concern because that’s our number one tool that was able to regulate and actually make a difference and keep that population in check,” said Dustin Isenhoff.

Carpenter is mostly disappointed but hoping for the best for next year.

“Down the drain, 12 years of mowing and spraying and pruning... The deer did it,” said Carpenter.

He hopes that people will still come to see what all the farm has to offer and get in the Christmas spirit without cutting down a tree.

“It makes me sad, I’m here to make people happy and dog gone it we don’t have any trees in the field,” said Carpenter.

Peacock Road Farms will close on December 1st. Linked here is their information for visiting the farm.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52
Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing

Latest News

iPhone file image.
Local law enforcement warning parents to check kids phones, following Apple’s latest software update
Eaton County Sheriff's recruiting
Eaton County Sheriff’s finding new ways to recruit members
SIGN POSTED ON SOUTH LANSING BRANCH LIBRARY DOOR
South Lansing Library branch shuts down after homicide
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, UAW reach verbal agreement