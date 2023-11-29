Deer ate all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deer feasting on pines and spruce means the holiday tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree gets the ax this year at Peacock Road Tree Farm.

People aren’t able to pick out and cut down their own tree this year but instead, people will have to pick from one that has already been cut.

“From here up the tree ain’t too bad but down here it’s ruined, they’ve killed it,” said Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm, “The last three years the deer population has gotten so heavy, its eaten a lot of our trees.”

The DNR says it’s likely a combination of more deer and fewer hunters.

“Less hunters in the woods is definitely a concern because that’s our number one tool that was able to regulate and actually make a difference and keep that population in check,” said Dustin Isenhoff.

Carpenter is mostly disappointed but hoping for the best for next year.

“Down the drain, 12 years of mowing and spraying and pruning... The deer did it,” said Carpenter.

He hopes that people will still come to see what all the farm has to offer and get in the Christmas spirit without cutting down a tree.

“It makes me sad, I’m here to make people happy and dog gone it we don’t have any trees in the field,” said Carpenter.

Peacock Road Farms will close on December 1st. Linked here is their information for visiting the farm.

