Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the intersection of Holmes and Waverly in Lansing is closed after a two-car crash.

News 10 photojournalists on-scene saw a flipped-over truck with severe damage.

Lansing Police Department vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances were at the scene of the crash.

Its unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.