Breezy conditions Wednesday, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We turn the snow button off for the next few days and watch it melt, but a system on Friday may bring some back. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the weather systems coming in this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2023

Average High: 41º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1864 and 1998

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867

Jackson Record High: 65º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.