Breezy conditions Wednesday, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We turn the snow button off for the next few days and watch it melt, but a system on Friday may bring some back. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the weather systems coming in this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 29, 2023

  • Average High: 41º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 65° 1864 and 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 65º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

