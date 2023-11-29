Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, UAW reach verbal agreement

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the United Auto Workers union have reached a verbal, tentative agreement, BCBSM said in a statement.

The agreement, made via phone calls between BCBSM president Daniel Loepp and UAW President Shawn Fain led to a verbal agreement between both groups. The agreement includes better pay, benefits and increased job security, BCBSM said.

The agreement, if ratified, would end the strike against BCBSM that began in September.

UAW represents BCBSM customer service employees and other workers.

The agreement also includes UAW-represented employees at BCBSM subsidiary, Blue Care Network of Michigan.

“President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce,” Loepp said. “On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process.”

