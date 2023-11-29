Bath Township Meijer evacuated after reports of smoke

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Workers and customers at a Meijer in Bath Township were evacuated on Wednesday after reports of smoke.

Crews from Bath and DeWitt Township fire departments responded to the report at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 29. The smoke was traced to the rooftop, and the store was evacuated.

Officials told News 10 at the scene the workers are returning to the store and power has been restored. There was no damage to the building, and no injuries were reported.

