Advertise With Us

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police looking for missing, endangered teen out of Jackson
Deer eat all the Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm
Man dies after shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing
One dead, suspect on the loose in shooting near Lansing library
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather...
News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Fatal Crash generic image
19-year-old Fowlerville man dies in weekend crash
Waverly and Holmes crash
Car flips over in crash on Holmes and Waverly