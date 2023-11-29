Advertise With Us

Another Big Honor For Meekhoff

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s August Meekhoff for the second year in a row has been named player of the year by the Golf Association of Michigan. Meekhoff will determine his golf future after completing his Spartan eligibility next spring. Meekhoff won both the Michigan Amateur and GAM championship this past season. Meekhoff is a native of Eastmanville which is located near Grand Rapids.

