Another Big Honor For Meekhoff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s August Meekhoff for the second year in a row has been named player of the year by the Golf Association of Michigan. Meekhoff will determine his golf future after completing his Spartan eligibility next spring. Meekhoff won both the Michigan Amateur and GAM championship this past season. Meekhoff is a native of Eastmanville which is located near Grand Rapids.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.