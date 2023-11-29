Advertise With Us

54-A District Court launches e-filing system

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 54-A District Court launched its new e-filing system.

MI-File can file a case with the court and add any supporting documents.

Starting Tuesday, self-representing litigants can file a case online with the district court.

“It’s easier for everyone involved,” said Stephanie Blandford, the Civil Manager for the 54-A District Court. “It’s easier for the people filing because you can file at any time from your home, and then it’s easier for the court because items don’t get lost or misplaced.”

Other courts that use the new e-filing system include the 65-A District Court in St. Johns and the 2-B District Court in Hillsdale County.

