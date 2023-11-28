Whitmer signs clean energy bills into law

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed historic clean energy legislation into law, which supporters say will make Michigan a national leader in the fight against climate change.

As climate change advocates celebrate the signing, some rural communities are pushing back.

The bills signed today included clean energy targets for Michigan, such as reaching 100% renewable energy by 2040. The bills detail how Michigan will reach that goal by transitioning existing utility workers, implementing utility cost-savings programs, and giving a statewide commission the authority to approve local clean energy projects among other things.

It’s a seven bill package, making Michigan the fifth state in the nation to pledge clean energy by 2040.

“This package of legislation, will lower costs for families, will create amazing good paying jobs in Michigan, and will put us in the driver’s seat in terms of leadership in responding to the climate crisis in America,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a democrat from Detroit.

Putting Michigan on the path to get rid of coal plants, and create utility-scale wind and solar farms. They’re big developments aimed for rural areas, that have been largely halted by local residents. Green energy projects can now move forward, as power was given to the private property owners and the state.

“Fortunately with the development and passing of Senate bills 277 and 502, smaller farmers like myself will now have the option to keep their family heritage and not have to resort to selling their land,” said Clara Ostrander, a farmer who’s been working to lease her land for solar in Monroe County.

Those opposing the bills say it’s government overreach. The Michigan Township Association says these decisions should be up to the whole community.

“That is the community where they live, they reside, may work, and these facilities when they come in, are probably going to be there anywhere from a minimum of 25 years to 50 years,” said Judy Allen, with the Michigan Townships Association.

As frustrations over the developments continue, today’s bill signing was nothing short of a celebration. Those in attendance promoted unionized clean energy jobs --- environmental benefits, and enhanced reliability and affordability for utilities.

“Bringing billions of federal tax dollars home, and private investment into our communities. Together we are protecting our air, our water, and our land while focusing on taking climate change head-on,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from East Lansing.

Some of these bills will start taking effect in 90 days, while others, will take a year.

The other states that share Michigan’s timeline of 100% renewable energy by 2040, are Connecticut, New York, Oregon, and Minnesota. Rhode Island has an even more ambitious goal, of 100% renewable energy by 2033.

