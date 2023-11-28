Advertise With Us

WATCH: News 10 First Alert Weather Special — Winter Survival Guide

Don’t be caught off guard when severe weather strikes!
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Team is getting you ready for the winter season in its latest Weather Special—the First Alert Winter Survival Guide.

The News 10 First Alert meteorologists spoke to experts in the community to find out how to stay healthy during the winter, tips for safe travel during poor road conditions and explore how our winters have changed over the years.

The weather team also learned about the process of power restoration and how long that takes, plus explainers on how to get your snowblower properly ready and why bridges ice before the roads during cold conditions.

