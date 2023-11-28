WATCH: Gov. Whitmer signs clean energy legislation in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be signing clean energy legislation alongside state leaders and advocates on Tuesday.

The bills aim to lower household utility costs by over $140 per year on average, create new jobs and protect the state’s air, water and overall public health.

Previous coverage: Michigan could implement ambitious clean energy mandates and have carbon-free electricity by 2040

