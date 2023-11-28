University of Michigan research shows connection between concussions, teen suicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s bumping helmets on the field, or on the ice, concussions are common in the world of sports, but new research from the University of Michigan Concussion Center shows they threaten more than just bodily health.

Contact-heavy sports, like football or hockey, are popular among kids and teens, and well known for causing concussions. While it’s a common and curable injury, a study conducted by the UM Concussion Center found a concussion could lead to suicidal thoughts and attempts in young student athletes.

“I think what we are most surprised about is this idea that individuals who had two or more injuries in the last 12 months, reported increased suicidal ideation, and attempts with it,” said Concussion Center Director Dr. Steven Broglio.

Additional key findings from the center’s report include a discovery that a greater number of concussions means a higher risk for suicidal thoughts and attempts. Broglio is hoping that the study’s alarming results will push health care professionals to put a greater focus on mental health when it comes to concussion care.

Jackson High School Football Coach Antonio Parker said he’s seen more than a few concussions in his time, including one last year. Each time it occurs, he said their athletics staff takes immediate precaution to protect that student’s mental and physical health.

“Any time there’s any type of head injury, or any kind of banging of the helmets between two individuals, we always make sure at Jackson High School that we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

When a student is suddenly pulled away from the sport they love, their teammates and other hobbies for concussion care, which often includes some isolation, Parker said it can leave them feeling depressed, or without a purpose.

“They see their teammates out there playing, and they’re like, I want to be out there,” he said.

Broglio said he and his team witnessed a similar impact on many of the student athletes included in their study. Parker said the toll that concussion care takes on student mental health has caused many sports health professionals to reconsider the way they approach that care.

Regardless, he said coaches must also check in on members of their team, whether they’re suffering an injury or not, to make sure they can get back on field, safe and sound.

