Tigers Announce Signing of Maeda

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda sits in the dugout during the fourth inning of a...
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda sits in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What had been reported on Sunday became official Tuesday-- the Detroit Tigers announced the signing of free agent pitcher Kenta Maeda. It’s a two year deal, $14 million the first year and $10 million in 2025. Maeda pitched with the Minnesota Twins last season and has had injuries during his career. He likely is considered a replacement for Eduardo Rodriguez who opted out of his Tigers’ contract after this past season.

