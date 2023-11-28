Tigers Announce Signing of Maeda

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What had been reported on Sunday became official Tuesday-- the Detroit Tigers announced the signing of free agent pitcher Kenta Maeda. It’s a two year deal, $14 million the first year and $10 million in 2025. Maeda pitched with the Minnesota Twins last season and has had injuries during his career. He likely is considered a replacement for Eduardo Rodriguez who opted out of his Tigers’ contract after this past season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.