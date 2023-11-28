The Team Needed For Your Retirement Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mike from LifePlan Financial returns to Studio 10 to talk about why we need the right team to prepare us for a successful retirement.

He touches upon how his team is filled with people that will help you work towards your and achieve your goals.

If you want to make sure your game plan will get you to and through retirement, Mike has a great offer for you. right now, for the first 5 callers with savings of $500,000 or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you. This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement. A game plan to get you where you need to be. The number to call: 517-200-3330. again, 517-200-3330.

For more information: https://mylifeplanfinancial.com/

