Advertise With Us

Stop Crashes: Michigan State Police has Eyes on 94

Eyes on 94 is a statewide effort to decrease crashes that involve these larger vehicles. Michigan State Police is increasing its presence and focusing on violat
By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As winter weather becomes a permanent fixture during the season, crashes along i-94 are likely. Lieutenant Steve Pascoe of the Michigan State Police says they’re watching out for commercial vehicles carrying items we purchase or use every day.

“Anything used in a business or commercial capacity in the state of Michigan and there’s a commercial motor vehicle which would include these large semis that you see traveling the roadways.”

Eyes on 94 is a statewide effort to decrease crashes that involve these larger vehicles. Michigan State Police is increasing its presence and focusing on violations as vehicles pass through the state.

“With the wet and slippery conditions, we need to emphasize the safety. So, things like following too close and speeding really take that much more of an effect on crashes,” said Officer Trevor Detgen, who has responded to several fatal commercial vehicle crashes and says most could have been avoided with safer driving.

‘If the driver was at fault, it was due to a driving behavior that we would have tried to prevent. Whether it’s being on your phone, being distracted, following too close, and speeding. While Michigan State Police is focused on commercial drivers, everyone is responsible for driving safely during winter weather, removing the likelihood of any crash on the road.

“They get used to their driving habits and then when the snow falls and roads get slick, you kind of got to reel it back and change those habits a bit.”

“When you drive around trucks or in trucks, you have to allow more time. Increase your following distance, slow down, don’t be in a hurry, give yourself time to get where you’re going,” said Lt. Pascoe.

Ensuring safer roads as weather conditions move into the state.

There were 96 deadly commercial truck and bus crashes in the state last year. The weight of the vehicles can make accidents more deadly weighing 10,000 pounds or more. Last November was the highest month for truck and bus crashes. Michigan state police have stepped up patrols on I-94 until Friday, December 1st.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

Latest News

The whirlwind of holiday preparations, social gatherings, and heightened expectations can lead...
Heartfelt Holiday Warning: What Women Need to Know
People enjoyed arts and crafts, letter writing to Santa, and making Christmas tree ornaments.
Lansing Mall hosts ‘Black Santa Experience’
On Monday, the Winterfest continues as people can drop a letter to Santa or the Grinch and...
Winterfest begins in Laingsburg
Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop with your phone:
What the Tech? How to shop online safely
If you didn’t finish your holiday shopping during Black Friday or over the weekend there’s...
How you can avoid being scammed online on Cyber Monday