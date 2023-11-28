Stop Crashes: Michigan State Police has Eyes on 94

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As winter weather becomes a permanent fixture during the season, crashes along i-94 are likely. Lieutenant Steve Pascoe of the Michigan State Police says they’re watching out for commercial vehicles carrying items we purchase or use every day.

“Anything used in a business or commercial capacity in the state of Michigan and there’s a commercial motor vehicle which would include these large semis that you see traveling the roadways.”

Eyes on 94 is a statewide effort to decrease crashes that involve these larger vehicles. Michigan State Police is increasing its presence and focusing on violations as vehicles pass through the state.

“With the wet and slippery conditions, we need to emphasize the safety. So, things like following too close and speeding really take that much more of an effect on crashes,” said Officer Trevor Detgen, who has responded to several fatal commercial vehicle crashes and says most could have been avoided with safer driving.

‘If the driver was at fault, it was due to a driving behavior that we would have tried to prevent. Whether it’s being on your phone, being distracted, following too close, and speeding. While Michigan State Police is focused on commercial drivers, everyone is responsible for driving safely during winter weather, removing the likelihood of any crash on the road.

“They get used to their driving habits and then when the snow falls and roads get slick, you kind of got to reel it back and change those habits a bit.”

“When you drive around trucks or in trucks, you have to allow more time. Increase your following distance, slow down, don’t be in a hurry, give yourself time to get where you’re going,” said Lt. Pascoe.

Ensuring safer roads as weather conditions move into the state.

There were 96 deadly commercial truck and bus crashes in the state last year. The weight of the vehicles can make accidents more deadly weighing 10,000 pounds or more. Last November was the highest month for truck and bus crashes. Michigan state police have stepped up patrols on I-94 until Friday, December 1st.

