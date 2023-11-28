Advertise With Us

Sam Leavitt plans to enter the transfer portal

Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) is hit out of bounds by Michigan defensive back DJ...
By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Freshman Quarterback Sam Leavitt is planning on entering the transfer portal when it opens for undergrads on Dec. 4. Leavitt was rated as the No. 1 overall player in state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 and won the Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year. There’s still a chance Leavitt returns for Michigan State, but it would be a big blow for the Spartans.

Leavitt was 15 of 23 on passing opportunities for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Oregon native saw action in four games including a critical touchdown pass against Nebraska in a 20-17 victory. Katin Houser also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier Monday.

