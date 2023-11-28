Sam Leavitt plans to enter the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Freshman Quarterback Sam Leavitt is planning on entering the transfer portal when it opens for undergrads on Dec. 4. Leavitt was rated as the No. 1 overall player in state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 and won the Gatorade Oregon Football Player of the Year. There’s still a chance Leavitt returns for Michigan State, but it would be a big blow for the Spartans.

Leavitt was 15 of 23 on passing opportunities for 139 yards and two touchdowns. The Oregon native saw action in four games including a critical touchdown pass against Nebraska in a 20-17 victory. Katin Houser also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal earlier Monday.

