Reports: Detroit Red Wings to sign NHL star Patrick Kane

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings made a big splash Tuesday signing NHL veteran and star winger Patrick Kane. Kane had a number of potential suitors to pick from as he rehabbed from offseason hip surgery. Kane’s decision to sign with the Red Wings was first reported by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston on ‘X’. Numerous other outlets including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also reported the news shortly after. The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed and the Red Wings have yet to provide an official comment.

Kane formed a rather potent duo with current Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat when the two played with the Chicago Blackhawks. In seasons where Kane and DeBrincat both played together with the Hawks, Kane averaged over 85 points per season. The Red Wings brought DeBrincat in during the offseason when he signed a four-year deal worth $31.5 million.

Detroit is in the middle of a season that may signal the team is finally ready to compete for a playoff spot again. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. In 2017, the team’s 25-year-long playoff appearance streak came to an end. The team has seen a number of changes from General Manager to Head Coach and a lot of new faces on the ice since then.

This season the Red Wings are currently in 4th place in the NHL’s Eastern Conference standings with 25 points in 20 games played. Detroit has won three games in a row including an impressive road win over Boston on Black Friday.

Kane has played nearly his entire career one of Detroit’s greatest rivals, the Chicago Blackhawks, but finished out last season with the New York Rangers after being involved in a three-team trade that included the Arizona Coyotes.

In his career to date, Kane has tallied 451 goals and 786 assists for a total of 1,237 points. His 1,237 points is currently 42nd best in NHL History.

Kane was recently seen on video rehabbing from his offseason surgery. His return will mark the start of his 17th season in the NHL. It is not yet known when he will join the team or be ready to return to play.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.