Red Wings Sign Patrick Kane

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings have signed former nine time all pro Patrick Kane to a contract for the remainder of this season. Kane, now 35 years old, had hip surgery last season and was a free agent. The Red Wings will pay him $2 million for the remainder of this season. The Red Wings play the Rangers in New York Wednesday night and have a current three game winning streak.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.