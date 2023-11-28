Advertise With Us

Red Wings Sign Patrick Kane

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings have signed former nine time all pro Patrick Kane to a contract for the remainder of this season. Kane, now 35 years old, had hip surgery last season and was a free agent. The Red Wings will pay him $2 million for the remainder of this season. The Red Wings play the Rangers in New York Wednesday night and have a current three game winning streak.

