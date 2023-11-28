Advertise With Us

Pope Francis getting antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, limiting appointments, Vatican says

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments, but he doesn’t have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said Monday.

Francis himself on Sunday revealed that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he didn’t keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter’s Square. Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives.

Vatican’s press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose 87th birthday is next month.

“The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,’’ Bruni said. A CT scan, which the pope underwent on Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, Bruni added.

To aid the pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy” to his recovery, the spokesman said.

Other appointments, “of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained,” Bruni added.

The spokesman didn’t spell out which appointments were being put off. Francis on Monday morning received in a private, half-hour-long audience the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at his residence instead of the Apostolic Palace.

In televised remarks on Sunday, Francis indicated he was going ahead with a three-day trip, beginning on Dec. 1, to the United Arab Emirates, to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks.

When he gave his blessing on Sunday, a bandage, holding in place a cannula for intravenous treatment, was clearly visible on his right hand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands at Capital Region International Airport...
New MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith lands in Lansing
Woman stabbed, man arrested in Delta Township
File photo of police lights.
16-year-old recovering in hospital after shooting
EMMA HUVER
Lansing mom charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
Crash involving semi-truck impacts traffic on WB I-96 at M-52

Latest News

The whirlwind of holiday preparations, social gatherings, and heightened expectations can lead...
Heartfelt Holiday Warning: What Women Need to Know
People enjoyed arts and crafts, letter writing to Santa, and making Christmas tree ornaments.
Lansing Mall hosts ‘Black Santa Experience’
On Monday, the Winterfest continues as people can drop a letter to Santa or the Grinch and...
Winterfest begins in Laingsburg
Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop with your phone:
What the Tech? How to shop online safely
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners