Man injured in shooting on Alpha Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene near Pennsylvania Avenue south of Sycamore Park where a shooting occurred Tuesday morning.

Lansing police said they were sent to the 1600 block of Alpha Street for a shooting.

A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Officials said a person of interest has been detained.

News 10 crews were there and saw the Lansing Police Department on the road of Alpha Street between Parkdale Avenue and Pershing Drive.

Lansing police told News 10 on the scene that there is no threat to the community. Meanwhile, a house was taped off.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

