Pistons Hope to end Streak Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons hope they can end their current 14-game losing streak with a win at home Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit’s 2-15 record is the worst in the NBA after a 126-107 loss Monday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington had lost nine games in a row. The Lakers come to Detroit off a 44-point loss Monday at Philadelphia and they have a mere 3-6 road record, 10-8 overall.

