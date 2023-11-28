Advertise With Us

Pistons Hope to end Streak Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons hope they can end their current 14-game losing streak with a win at home Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Detroit’s 2-15 record is the worst in the NBA after a 126-107 loss Monday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington had lost nine games in a row. The Lakers come to Detroit off a 44-point loss Monday at Philadelphia and they have a mere 3-6 road record, 10-8 overall.

