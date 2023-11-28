Advertise With Us

‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire

Multiple horses died in a massive barn fire in Colorado. (SOURCE: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A number of horses died and one person was taken to the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a barn southeast of Denver Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Franktown Fire Department responded to a location near Highway 83 and Russellville Road just before 4 a.m. after a smoke alarm went off in a horse barn.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders said the barn was already consumed by flames.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media saying seven agencies were on scene.

The caretaker of the property ran to the burning barn and managed to help four horses escape before the smoke became too heavy for him and he had to back away, officials said. The fire department said “numerous” other horses trapped in the barn died.

Authorities did not give an exact number of horses that were killed in the fire.

The caretaker was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire continued to smolder and thick smoke continued to billow from the structure well after the fire was contained.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

